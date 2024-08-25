Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained in Paris

Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, was detained in Paris.

What is known about the detention of Pavlo Durov

Pavel Durov was reportedly arrested at approximately 8:00 p.m. on the evening of August 24 after he arrived on a private plane at Le Bourget Airport. He was accompanied by a bodyguard and a woman.

The arrest was made by gendarmes from the GTA unit (Gendarmerie des transports aériens). The reason for the detention was that Durov was listed in the FPR (register of wanted persons) and had just arrived from Azerbaijan. He had a valid French arrest warrant issued by the French National Criminal Investigation Department (OFMIN) as part of a preliminary investigation.

According to law enforcement officers, Durov's refusal to cooperate with the authorities, as well as the opportunities provided by Telegram (disposable numbers, cryptography, etc.), make him an accomplice in such crimes as drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud.

This arrest warrant was valid only if Durov stayed in France. In August 2021, he received the citizenship of this country.

He made a mistake by coming here today. We don't know why... Was it just part of some plan? In any case, he is detained, said a source close to the investigation.

The TV channel reports that, knowing about his status as persona non grata in France, Durov mainly traveled to the UAE, post-Soviet countries, South America and other regions of the world. He rarely visited Europe and avoided countries where Telegram is under increased surveillance.

One of the investigators told TF1 that Durov "will most likely end up in a pre-trial detention center."

He has allowed numerous crimes and offenses to be committed on his platform without doing anything to deter them or cooperate with the authorities. He will no doubt be held in custody after being charged, the source added.

The channel notes that this international operation had several goals.

First, it is an attempt to deter criminal activity, create a threat and scare off those who used Telegram freely to exchange information. Secondly, the operation is aimed at strengthening the cooperation of European countries in the fight against terrorism through encrypted services.

TF1 also emphasizes that Telegram is actively used by organized criminal groups and, in addition to terrorists, it is used to distribute illegal content.

Over the years, Telegram has become the main platform for organized crime, one of the investigators noted.

Given the charges, Pavlo Durov could face up to 20 years in prison.

Why is it dangerous to use Telegram?

The Telegram messenger does not protect users' personal data and even saves deleted messages. Online.ua journalists tried to find out whether the personal information of Ukrainians can get to the FSB.