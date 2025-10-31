Maduro begs Putin for military aid amid worsening relations with the US

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has asked illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance as the United States has increased pressure on Venezuela.

Maduro wants Russian missiles: what is known

Citing internal US government documents, the publication writes that Nicolas Maduro sent a letter to Vladimir Putin asking for help in modernizing defense radars and repairing military equipment. The letter also included a request for the supply of missiles.

According to the same documents, Venezuela turned to both China and Iran for military support.

Maduro sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting "expanded military cooperation" to counter "escalation between the United States and Venezuela."

In the letter, he also asked the Chinese government to speed up the production of radar detection systems to strengthen the country's defense capabilities. Share

In addition, the documents indicate that Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Celestino Velasquez recently coordinated the shipment of Iranian military equipment and drones, and also planned a visit to Iran.

According to US government documents, Velasquez told an unnamed Iranian official that Venezuela needed "passive detection equipment," "GPS jammers," and "drones with a range of up to 1,000 km."

WP noted that a Russian Il-76 military transport plane arrived in Caracas on October 26. The day before, Moscow approved a new strategic agreement with Caracas.

Also, a Kalashnikov ammunition factory began operating in the Venezuelan state of Aragua a few months ago.

At the same time, analysts believe that Moscow's interest in supporting Maduro has already waned. One of the reasons is Russia's war against Ukraine.

The fact that we have moved more than 10% of our naval forces to the Caribbean is already a victory for Putin. Our renewed interest in everything related to the Western Hemisphere is distracting attention from Ukraine. And this is in Putin's hands, — noted former US ambassador to Venezuela James Story. Share

Recall that earlier, Western media, citing their own sources, wrote that the United States may strike Venezuela.

According to unconfirmed reports, Washington is planning to attack military facilities in Venezuela that are used for drug smuggling. Attacks may also be aimed at ports, airports, naval bases and airstrips.

The WSJ specifies that the strikes could begin within a matter of days or hours.