US increases reward for information leading to arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro

On January 10, the administration of US President Joe Biden increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $25 million.
US to pay $25 million for helping arrest Maduro
In 2020, the US State Department under President Donald Trump announced a $15 million reward for assistance in the arrest of Maduro. At that time, he was accused in the United States of a conspiracy related to narcoterrorism and cocaine trafficking on an international scale.
It is noted that Washington will simultaneously offer $25 million for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.
The United States also added another reward — $15 million for assistance in the capture of Venezuelan Defense Minister Padrino Lopez.
At the same time, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 8 Venezuelan officials — they head key economic and security agencies that contribute to the repression of the Maduro regime and the undermining of democracy in Venezuela.
Venezuela Elections 2024
On July 29 last year, Venezuela's electoral commission declared the winner of the early presidential election. The winner was the acting president, Hugo Chavez's vice president, Nicolas Maduro. Protests broke out in several cities across Venezuela after that.
Panama announced that it was temporarily suspending all diplomatic relations with Venezuela pending an analysis of the presidential election vote. The leadership of a number of Latin American countries has expressed doubts about the veracity of the count.
Subsequently, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States had recognized opposition candidate for president of Venezuela, Gonzalez, as the winner of the election.
On January 10, 2025, Nicolas Maduro was sworn in as president of Venezuela. This will be his third term in office.
