US increases reward for information leading to arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro

On January 10, the administration of US President Joe Biden increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $25 million.

US to pay $25 million for helping arrest Maduro

In 2020, the US State Department under President Donald Trump announced a $15 million reward for assistance in the arrest of Maduro. At that time, he was accused in the United States of a conspiracy related to narcoterrorism and cocaine trafficking on an international scale.

The formal indictment by the U.S. Justice Department of a foreign head of state was an unusual move that signals that the United States is likely to take an increasingly tough stance on Mr. Maduro. The new $25 million reward is an escalation.

It is noted that Washington will simultaneously offer $25 million for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

The United States also added another reward — $15 million for assistance in the capture of Venezuelan Defense Minister Padrino Lopez.

At the same time, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against 8 Venezuelan officials — they head key economic and security agencies that contribute to the repression of the Maduro regime and the undermining of democracy in Venezuela.

The New York Times adds: the Biden administration announced the extension of protections for about 600,000 Venezuelan citizens living in the United States.

Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela Elections 2024

On July 29 last year, Venezuela's electoral commission declared the winner of the early presidential election. The winner was the acting president, Hugo Chavez's vice president, Nicolas Maduro. Protests broke out in several cities across Venezuela after that.

Panama announced that it was temporarily suspending all diplomatic relations with Venezuela pending an analysis of the presidential election vote. The leadership of a number of Latin American countries has expressed doubts about the veracity of the count.

Subsequently, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States had recognized opposition candidate for president of Venezuela, Gonzalez, as the winner of the election.

On August 5, it became known that the European Union would not recognize Maduro's victory in the Venezuelan presidential election.