Thousands of protests began in Venezuela after Maduro's election victory — video

In Venezuela, thousands of people protested after the results of the presidential election in which Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner. This is his third term.

Mass protests in Venezuela after the election results were announced

After the National Electoral Council, which is loyal to Maduro's ruling party, announced that he had won a third term, angry protesters began marching through the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities.

El dictador @NicolasMaduro desató de nuevo una oleada de violencia y el pueblo venezolano herido, se siente robado. Se vienen días duros para ellos. Podemos apoyar denunciando, haciendo eco de lo que los venezolanos nos hacen llegar. Fuerza Venezuela pic.twitter.com/qpIukCscxx — Enrique Gómez (@Enrique_GomezM) July 30, 2024

The police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Some of them threw stones and other objects at the police.

Esto es ahora mismo afuera de la Embajada de Argentina, cientos de venezolanos se acercaron a defenderla de los sicarios de Maduro. Ahora están cantando junto a los seis héroes asilados.



Hoy ha nacido una AMISTAD ETERNA.



ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 🤝🏻 VENEZUELA 🇻🇪❤️pic.twitter.com/Ck0PrXknXO — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) July 29, 2024

At the time, Maduro said that in Venezuela "they are trying again to carry out a fascist and counter-revolutionary coup d'état."

Some protesters also tried to block highways, including one connecting the capital to the port city, home to the country's main international airport.

A estas horas de la noche, los manifestantes pasean por los barrios populares de Venezuela con la cabeza de la estatua de Chávez. Todo el barrio festeja.



Ni en la peor de sus pesadillas el chavismo soñó con un final así. Esto es hermoso, es cine. pic.twitter.com/7Wqu2Vu4zx — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) July 30, 2024

Defense Minister Volodymyr Padrino Lopez said that 23 Venezuelan servicemen were injured as a result of the protests. The number of victims from the protesters is unknown.

Maduro won the presidential election for the third time

On July 29, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election, despite accusations by the opposition of irregularities during the election.

According to the National Electoral Council, Maduro won 51% of the vote, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won 44%.