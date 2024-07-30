Thousands of protests began in Venezuela after Maduro's election victory — video

In Venezuela, thousands of people protested after the results of the presidential election in which Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner. This is his third term.
Points of attention
- Mass actions of protesters caused the use of tear gas and conflicts with the police.
- Nicolás Maduro won the election, which outraged the opposition.
- Maduro is accused of holding undemocratic elections and driving the country into poverty, despite the country's oil resources.
Mass protests in Venezuela after the election results were announced
After the National Electoral Council, which is loyal to Maduro's ruling party, announced that he had won a third term, angry protesters began marching through the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities.
The police used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Some of them threw stones and other objects at the police.
At the time, Maduro said that in Venezuela "they are trying again to carry out a fascist and counter-revolutionary coup d'état."
Some protesters also tried to block highways, including one connecting the capital to the port city, home to the country's main international airport.
Defense Minister Volodymyr Padrino Lopez said that 23 Venezuelan servicemen were injured as a result of the protests. The number of victims from the protesters is unknown.
Maduro won the presidential election for the third time
On July 29, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential election, despite accusations by the opposition of irregularities during the election.
According to the National Electoral Council, Maduro won 51% of the vote, while opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez won 44%.
Maduro is isolated from Western countries and is subject to US sanctions. He is accused of holding undemocratic elections and trying to plunge the country into poverty, despite its oil wealth. In addition, he repeatedly declared his support for Russia and accused the US of invading Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-