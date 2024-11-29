Major General Mykhailo Drapaty was appointed as the new commander of the Ground Forces. What is known about him

On July 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. he became Major General Mykhailo Drapaty.
Points of attention
Major General Drapaty headed the Ground Forces of the AFU
According to Zelensky, today he listened to the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk operation.
The President noted that currently the main task is to increase the combat capability of our army. It is also necessary to ensure the quality of training of military personnel and to introduce innovative approaches to managing people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about Mykhailo Drapatoy
In 2014, Drapaty was the commander of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade. And since April of the same year, the 72nd OMBr was in full force in the east of Ukraine.
Under his command, the 2nd battalion of the 72nd OMBr entered Mariupol in May 2014. Mykhailo Drapaty was in the first BMP that broke through the militants' checkpoint.
In 2016, he was appointed commander of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade (with headquarters in Konotop, Sumy region). Since the summer of 2017, Drapatiy has been in the area of anti-terrorist operation, where he managed the operations of the 58th Military Police Brigade in the area of the Bakhmut highway.
In 2019, he began a two-year course as a student at the National Defense University of Ukraine named after Ivan Chernyakhovsky. Until 2024, he headed the operational group "Kherson".
The corresponding decrees on the dismissal of Oleksandr Pavlyuk and the appointment of Drapatoy to his position have already appeared on the website of the Office of the President. It will be recalled that Pavlyuk headed this position from February 2024, replacing Oleksandr Syrskyi.
