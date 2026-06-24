Maloney puts an end to the conflict with Trump

Italian leader Giorgia Maloni has said that relations between Rome and Washington should "return to normal" despite her public spat with US President Donald Trump.

Maloney is again ready for dialogue with the US

The Italian Prime Minister said she has no intention of continuing the public conflict with the US president that erupted on social media last week.

According to her, relations between Rome and Washington should return to the usual format of cooperation. Maloney noted that she voiced this position during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, where future international meetings were discussed.

She also supported Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's decision to cancel a visit to the United States amid the dispute with Trump.

According to the Prime Minister, this step was a clear signal, but there is no need to further aggravate the situation.

Malone is confident that the conflict will not affect the strategic relationship between Italy and the United States. She stressed that the two countries are bound by a long-standing partnership that cannot be called into question by a social media spat.