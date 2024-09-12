According to the information of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, hundreds of Ukrainian couples have already used the "Online Marriage" function in the "Diya" application.
- Hundreds of Ukrainian couples have already utilized the 'Online Marriage' feature in the Diya application, with over 1,200 marriage applications submitted within the first three days of its operation.
- Ukraine is the first country to offer a complete online service for the entire marriage cycle, from proposal to ceremony, signing of the deed, and delivery of the marriage certificate, setting a new standard in digital marriage registration.
- More than 2,500 couples participated in the beta testing of the online marriage service in Diya, including military personnel, long-distance lovers, and tech enthusiasts interested in testing the new application's effectiveness.
- The marriage registration process in Diya involves completing an application, selecting a date and time, paying an administrative fee, and connecting via video conference to officially become husband and wife, with the ceremony conducted by a digital office employee.
- With the success of the online marriage service, Ukrainians can easily register their marriage, undergo the ceremony virtually, and receive their marriage registration certificate either by delivery or pick-up.
What is known about the first results of the "Online Marriage" application
Fedorov noted that during the first three days of the service's operation, more than 1,200 applications for marriage were submitted, and since the beginning of beta testing, almost 200 Ukrainian couples have already registered their marriages in the "Diya" application.
Fedorov noted that Ukraine has become the first country to launch a comprehensive online service for the entire marriage cycle - from the proposal and ceremony in Diya to the signing of the deed and delivery of the marriage certificate.
According to him, 2,500 couples registered to participate in the beta testing of online marriage in "Dia".
They became the first Ukrainians who decided to register a marriage in the application. In particular, among them are military personnel, lovers who are at a distance from each other, as well as Ukrainians who are interested in technology and want to test the effectiveness of the new application.
How to register a marriage in "Diya"
He added that during the launch of the "Marriage-online" function in "Diya" it was planned to fully allow the online marriage cycle.
Currently, as the minister emphasized, it is enough to go to "Dia", select the "Services" section and find the "Marriage-online" service.
To register a marriage in Diya, you need to go through authorization in the application, select "Marriage-online" in the services section and complete a marriage application.
After that, it is necessary to fill out an application for marriage registration, choose a date and time, as well as pay an administrative fee and specify the address where the certificate should be delivered after the marriage.
The application is certified using the "Action. Signature".
On the chosen wedding date, you need to connect via video conference in Diya to become husband and wife.
The marriage process itself takes place using the Webex video communication platform from Cisco.
And the ceremony is conducted by an employee of the digital office of DRATS, which was created by the Ministry of Justice to provide electronic services.
After they said "Yes", certify the legal record of Diya's marriage. With his signature, he will be drawn into Diya.
The marriage registration certificate can be ordered by delivery of Ukrposhta to the address or picked up at the branch.
