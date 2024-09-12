According to the information of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, hundreds of Ukrainian couples have already used the "Online Marriage" function in the "Diya" application.

What is known about the first results of the "Online Marriage" application

Fedorov noted that during the first three days of the service's operation, more than 1,200 applications for marriage were submitted, and since the beginning of beta testing, almost 200 Ukrainian couples have already registered their marriages in the "Diya" application.

This week, the "Marriage online" service was fully operational in Diya. In a few clicks, Ukrainians can submit an application and go through the full cycle of marriage in the application, both in the same room and in different cities or countries. Only in the first three days of the service's operation, we received more than 1,200 applications for marriage in the application, and since the beginning of beta testing, almost 200 couples have already gotten married through Diya, - the minister emphasized.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine has become the first country to launch a comprehensive online service for the entire marriage cycle - from the proposal and ceremony in Diya to the signing of the deed and delivery of the marriage certificate.

Other countries have tried to implement online marriage. In particular, in some states of the USA or in the emirates of the UAE, marriage by video conference was allowed. Such opportunities were opened during the pandemic, when people could not be physically together due to restrictions. However, Ukraine was the first to launch a comprehensive service, the minister emphasized.

According to him, 2,500 couples registered to participate in the beta testing of online marriage in "Dia".

They became the first Ukrainians who decided to register a marriage in the application. In particular, among them are military personnel, lovers who are at a distance from each other, as well as Ukrainians who are interested in technology and want to test the effectiveness of the new application.

We looked at how the service works, what could be improved or made faster. In general, even at the testing stage, we were convinced that the service works: as planned, the interaction of the registers and the video communication platform worked clearly and efficiently. Of course, there were cases when, due to excitement, one of the newlyweds forgot the password from Diya. The signature or the connection was not completely stable during power outages. However, each of the couples said their digital "yes", Fedorov emphasized.

How to register a marriage in "Diya"

He added that during the launch of the "Marriage-online" function in "Diya" it was planned to fully allow the online marriage cycle.

Currently, as the minister emphasized, it is enough to go to "Dia", select the "Services" section and find the "Marriage-online" service.

Your loved one has 14 days to say yes or reject the offer. In just two days of operation of the service, Ukrainians made more than 416,000 offers. Of them, more than 49,000 were accepted, the minister explains.

To register a marriage in Diya, you need to go through authorization in the application, select "Marriage-online" in the services section and complete a marriage application.

After that, it is necessary to fill out an application for marriage registration, choose a date and time, as well as pay an administrative fee and specify the address where the certificate should be delivered after the marriage.

The application is certified using the "Action. Signature".

While you make a few clicks, the information in the DRATS about the absence of marriage, free dates is checked in parallel, as well as information from the passport, which is contained in the Unified State Demographic Register, is pulled, Fedorov notes.

On the chosen wedding date, you need to connect via video conference in Diya to become husband and wife.

The marriage process itself takes place using the Webex video communication platform from Cisco.

And the ceremony is conducted by an employee of the digital office of DRATS, which was created by the Ministry of Justice to provide electronic services.

After they said "Yes", certify the legal record of Diya's marriage. With his signature, he will be drawn into Diya.

The marriage registration certificate can be ordered by delivery of Ukrposhta to the address or picked up at the branch.