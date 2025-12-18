Massive attack on Rostov and Bataysk, Russia — oil tanker on fire
Massive attack on Rostov and Bataysk, Russia — oil tanker on fire

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk, Rostov Oblast, on the night of December 18. Authorities reported that missiles or drones had allegedly hit an oil tanker and caused casualties.

Points of attention

  • Rostov and Bataysk in Russia experienced a massive attack on December 18, with explosions damaging an oil tanker and residential buildings.
  • Authorities reported casualties, including 2 crew members killed and several injured individuals in Bataysk and Rostov.
  • The attack involved an unknown weapon, as confirmed by the governor of the Rostov region, with reports of a ship being hit in the city's port.

Russians complain about explosions in Rostov and Bataysk

At around 11:30 p.m., reports of explosions in Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk began to appear. Local Telegram channels published photos and videos of the explosions.

There were also reports about the work of the Russian "PPO".

Local residents complained that the power went out in some uninhabited areas of the Rostov region.

The attack with an unknown weapon was confirmed by the governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar. He also informed that a ship was hit in the city's port. 2 crew members were killed, three were injured. In Bataysk, one person was killed, seven were injured.

Local media reported that an oil tanker was on fire. It seems that a spill of oil products was avoided.

The residential building that caught fire in Bataysk, Rostov Region, after the attack is located 160 meters from an electrical substation.

The city department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is located 400 meters from the attacked house in Rostov.

