Massive Russian drone attack on Trostianets — 4 people injured
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Ukraine
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Massive Russian drone attack on Trostianets — 4 people injured

Sumy OVA
Trostianets
Читати українською

Four people were injured in Trostiantsa, Sumy Oblast, due to a Russian attack on the night of June 17.

Points of attention

  • Four people were injured in Trostianets, Sumy Oblast, due to a massive Russian drone attack, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians.
  • The enemy's systematic attacks on fuel infrastructure facilities aim to disrupt logistics and affect the supply of fuel to the population, leading to significant damage in the region.

4 people injured in Russian attack on Trostianets

This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov.

It is noted that the victims were provided with the necessary assistance.

Grigorov noted that the enemy is systematically attacking fuel infrastructure facilities in the region in order to complicate logistics and provide communities with fuel.

Together with the head of the community and gas station owners, we are working on the deployment of mobile gas stations - for backup fuel supply to residents, emergency, utility, and other critically important services.

According to him, separate anti-drone and engineering protection measures were installed at the facilities, but at the same time, that night the enemy launched a massive targeted strike, which resulted in significant damage.

Taking into account the consequences of the attack, together with the business, we are additionally developing solutions to strengthen the protection of such facilities.

Russian forces attacked Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast with 23 drones on the night of June 17. During the attack, the Russians destroyed a gas station in the town.

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