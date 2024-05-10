Media reveal details of Australia's military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine should receive RBS 70 NG MANPADS capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 9 km from Australia as part of the military aid package.

What is known about the new package of aid to Ukraine from Australia

According to the journalists of Defense Industry Europe, the preparation of a package of military aid to Ukraine was recently announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Australia, Richard Marles, during his visit to Lviv.

It is noted that the package of military aid will include MANPADS RBS 70 NG for a total amount of about 50 million dollars.

Details on the number of RBS 70 NG launchers and ammunition to be delivered, as well as whether additional items such as Giraffe AMB air defense radars from the Swedish company Saab, will not be disclosed, the publication said.

The aid package also includes $32.5 million to buy drones as part of a drone coalition led by Latvia and Britain.

The money will also go towards additional equipment for soldiers, such as helmets, boots, generators and rigid inflatable boats.

What is known about MANPADS RBS 70 NG

The developer of these MANPADS is the Swedish company Saab.

The RBS 70 NG is a modernised version of the RBS 70 air defence system.

These complexes are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 9 km, including drones, helicopters and aircraft using laser-guided missiles.