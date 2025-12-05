On the eve of St. Nicholas Day, 7 Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia or the occupied territories returned home.
Points of attention
- Melania Trump played a key role in returning 7 abducted Ukrainian children from TOT and Russia to reunite with their families.
- The Ombudsman's Office team and the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back Ua were instrumental in facilitating the repatriation process.
- The return of the children involved a complex and multi-stage process, showcasing the dedication and effort put forth by Ukrainian authorities.
Ukraine returns 7 children abducted by Russia — Melania Trump helped
Children aged 8 to 16 saw their families, and one of them will soon celebrate his 17th birthday with his family, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.
According to the ombudsman, one teenager from the Kherson region was supposed to stay with his grandmother "for a few weeks," but spent years in the temporarily occupied territory.
Two twin brothers have been reunited with their aunt in Ukraine. Their mother died in Russia, where the children were forced to stay due to the war. After her death, the boys were taken to a Russian boarding school.
Lubinets thanked, in particular, Melania Trump, who recently announced their return, for her assistance in repatriating the children.
This happened thanks to the active efforts of the Ombudsman's Office team, within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back Ua. I also want to thank the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump for her humanitarian support of Ukraine's initiatives on the issue of the return of children and I hope for further mediation activities, which have already shown their effectiveness.
The Ombudsman noted that the process of returning children is always "complex, multi-stage, and often unpredictable."
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-