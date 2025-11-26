Ukraine returns three more children from TOT

Three more Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to the assistance of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.
Points of attention
Three Ukrainian children returned home from the occupation
17-year-old Denis was rescued by UMPD earlier this summer, but his 15-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister, as well as his parents, remained at the TOT.
After the eldest son left, the Russians began to come to the family with threats: they interrogated the parents, intimidated them with weapons, and tore up the father's Ukrainian passport. The children were forcibly forced to attend a Russian school, where they imposed propaganda and punished them for any manifestation of Ukrainian identity. Finally, after a difficult journey, his brother and sister were able to escape the occupation.
16-year-old Artem spent almost four years under occupation. His family refused to attend Russian school, so the occupation authorities and military constantly came to their home, threatened them, and demanded explanations.
