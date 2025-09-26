Ukraine returned three young men from TOT — who helped

Three more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the help of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the volunteer initiative Humanity.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, along with Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and Humanity, successfully rescued three young men from the Temporarily Occupied Territories, providing them with a new chance at life and freedom.
- Nikita, Viktor, and Andriy, aged 18-20, were deprived of their basic rights and freedoms under occupation, but now, with support and assistance, they are able to rebuild their lives in Ukraine.
Ukraine returns three young people from TOT
Nikita, 18, spent his entire school years under occupation. He was deprived of the opportunity to study properly and choose his future, and he felt as if his life had stopped.
20-year-old Andriy constantly lived in fear of being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army. He had to hide to avoid being summoned, as his peers were already being tried to be taken into the occupying army.
Today, Nikita, Viktor, and Andriy are already in the free territory of Ukraine. Here they receive the necessary assistance: from paperwork and psychological support to access to education and new life opportunities. Now they can plan their future in their own country — without fear or pressure.
Thank you to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the Humanity Initiative for helping to save these boys.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
