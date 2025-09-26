Ukraine returned three young men from TOT — who helped
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returned three young men from TOT — who helped

Bring Kids Back UA
young people
Читати українською

Three more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the help of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the volunteer initiative Humanity.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, along with Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and Humanity, successfully rescued three young men from the Temporarily Occupied Territories, providing them with a new chance at life and freedom.
  • Nikita, Viktor, and Andriy, aged 18-20, were deprived of their basic rights and freedoms under occupation, but now, with support and assistance, they are able to rebuild their lives in Ukraine.

Ukraine returns three young people from TOT

Nikita, 18, spent his entire school years under occupation. He was deprived of the opportunity to study properly and choose his future, and he felt as if his life had stopped.

19-year-old Viktor was forced to go to "work" in the structures of the occupation administration. In fact, this meant a complete loss of freedom and life according to someone else's rules.

20-year-old Andriy constantly lived in fear of being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army. He had to hide to avoid being summoned, as his peers were already being tried to be taken into the occupying army.

Today, Nikita, Viktor, and Andriy are already in the free territory of Ukraine. Here they receive the necessary assistance: from paperwork and psychological support to access to education and new life opportunities. Now they can plan their future in their own country — without fear or pressure.

Thank you to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the Humanity Initiative for helping to save these boys.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns a large group of children from TOT
Bring Kids Back UA
children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 16 children from temporarily occupied Russian territories
Bring Kids Back UA
children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns three teenagers from temporarily occupied Russian territories
Bring Kids Back UA
Three teenagers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?