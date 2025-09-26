Ukraine returned three young men from TOT — who helped

Three more young people were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and with the help of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the volunteer initiative Humanity.

Ukraine returns three young people from TOT

Nikita, 18, spent his entire school years under occupation. He was deprived of the opportunity to study properly and choose his future, and he felt as if his life had stopped.

19-year-old Viktor was forced to go to "work" in the structures of the occupation administration. In fact, this meant a complete loss of freedom and life according to someone else's rules. Share

20-year-old Andriy constantly lived in fear of being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army. He had to hide to avoid being summoned, as his peers were already being tried to be taken into the occupying army.

Today, Nikita, Viktor, and Andriy are already in the free territory of Ukraine. Here they receive the necessary assistance: from paperwork and psychological support to access to education and new life opportunities. Now they can plan their future in their own country — without fear or pressure.

Thank you to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and the Humanity Initiative for helping to save these boys.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: