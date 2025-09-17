Ukraine returns 16 children from temporarily occupied Russian territories

Another 16 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and thanks to the help of the Save Ukraine team.

16 Ukrainian children returned home from TOT

15-year-old Polina miraculously escaped the occupation with her aunt. Her mother, father, and older brother have been in captivity for over 2 years. The Russians fabricated cases against them and sentenced them to over 15 years for “espionage.”

14-year-old Valeria and her 7-year-old sister Alina still remember the night their house burned to the ground. The flames destroyed everything, even their documents. The family was left with only the clothes they were wearing.

15-year-old Viktoriya and her parents have lived almost entirely locked up in their four walls for the past three years. They only left the house in extreme cases, so as not to attract the attention of the occupiers. Every day, the family lived in fear that someone would knock on the door and take the children by force.

The occupation authorities tried to illegally take 10-year-old Myroslav away from his biological parents. Representatives of the occupation “guardianship service” demanded to issue “guardianship.” They blackmailed the boy’s mother and claimed that the boy could not live with his biological parents for fabricated reasons.

Fortunately, all the rescued children and families are now safe, receiving psychological support, restoring their documents, and learning to live a normal life again.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: