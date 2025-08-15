Ukraine returns three children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

Three Ukrainian children, who spent more than three years under occupation, were successfully evacuated to a safe area as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine and with the assistance of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine and Helping to Leave. All this time, they lived in an atmosphere of constant pressure and threats from the Russian occupiers.

Three teenagers returned from TOT to Ukraine

One of the rescued was a 13-year-old girl who lived with her grandmother. She did not attend a Russian school on principle, because the Ukrainian language was banned there and she was forced to glorify the aggressor state. For the family, even ordinary conversations with representatives of the occupation authorities were dangerous.

A 15-year-old boy attended a Russian school where he was taught a distorted history, forced to sing the Russian anthem, and completely abandoned the Ukrainian language and symbols. Despite this, he secretly continued his studies online at a school in Ukrainian-controlled territory. Share

The 16-year-old girl was constantly harassed for her pro-Ukrainian stance: she received threats and summons for interrogation. After an unsuccessful attempt to leave on her own, she sought help, after which the Office of the Ombudsman settled the issue with the documents, and Helping to Leave prepared a safe departure.

Now all three are back home in a free Ukraine. They are receiving psychological, humanitarian, and legal support to regain their sense of security, continue their education, and build their future.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: