Ukraine returns another group of children from TOT

Another group of children has been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the operational director of the UA organization Darya Zarivna.
Points of attention
- Children rescued from Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine due to persecution based on their views and origin.
- Efforts of Bring Kids Back UA initiative in returning Ukrainian children to safety and providing support and rehabilitation.
- Issues faced by children, including bullying, threats, and deprivation of rights, highlighted in the rescue operation.
A group of children from TOT were returned to Ukraine
A 17-year-old boy was persecuted for refusing to study at a Russian school — after a denunciation to the FSB, their home was searched, and his mother was threatened with deprivation of parental rights.
This group also includes a three-year-old girl who spent most of her life under occupation. She was bullied because of her Ukrainian language, which caused her to stutter and now requires professional help.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.
