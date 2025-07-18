Ukraine returns another group of children from TOT
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns another group of children from TOT

A group of children
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Another group of children has been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the operational director of the UA organization Darya Zarivna.

Points of attention

  • Children rescued from Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine due to persecution based on their views and origin.
  • Efforts of Bring Kids Back UA initiative in returning Ukrainian children to safety and providing support and rehabilitation.
  • Issues faced by children, including bullying, threats, and deprivation of rights, highlighted in the rescue operation.

A group of children from TOT were returned to Ukraine

A 17-year-old boy was persecuted for refusing to study at a Russian school — after a denunciation to the FSB, their home was searched, and his mother was threatened with deprivation of parental rights.

Another teenager became a target of the occupiers because his father and brother were Ukrainian military personnel, as a result of which the occupiers searched the boy's home, interrogated him, and threatened him.

Daria Zarivna

Daria Zarivna

Operations Director Bring Kids Back UA

This group also includes a three-year-old girl who spent most of her life under occupation. She was bullied because of her Ukrainian language, which caused her to stutter and now requires professional help.

Thank you to the Save Ukraine team for helping to save families and for your dedication to our mission — to bring every Ukrainian child home and give them a free, happy childhood.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns two teenagers from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns two girls from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
girl
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns teenager from territory temporarily occupied by Russia
Ukraine saved another child from TOT

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?