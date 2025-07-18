Ukraine returns another group of children from TOT

Another group of children has been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the operational director of the UA organization Darya Zarivna.

A group of children from TOT were returned to Ukraine

A 17-year-old boy was persecuted for refusing to study at a Russian school — after a denunciation to the FSB, their home was searched, and his mother was threatened with deprivation of parental rights.

Another teenager became a target of the occupiers because his father and brother were Ukrainian military personnel, as a result of which the occupiers searched the boy's home, interrogated him, and threatened him. Daria Zarivna Operations Director Bring Kids Back UA

This group also includes a three-year-old girl who spent most of her life under occupation. She was bullied because of her Ukrainian language, which caused her to stutter and now requires professional help.

Thank you to the Save Ukraine team for helping to save families and for your dedication to our mission — to bring every Ukrainian child home and give them a free, happy childhood. Share

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.