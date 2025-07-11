Ukraine returns teenager from territory temporarily occupied by Russia

Another teenager has been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, according to Darya Zarivna, operations director of Bring Kids Back UA.

Another teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

The boy grew up in a village that was occupied in the first days of the full-scale invasion. Because of his older brothers' service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the family became a target for constant checks, searches, and threats. And as he approached adulthood, another threat appeared: forced conscription into the Russian army. Daria Zarivna Operations Director Bring Kids Back UA

Today, the boy is already in the free territory of Ukraine and for the first time in a long time can speak Ukrainian and build his future without fear.

Thank you to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for helping to rescue and support the family. Share

