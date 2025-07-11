Ukraine returns teenager from territory temporarily occupied by Russia

Another teenager has been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, according to Darya Zarivna, operations director of Bring Kids Back UA.
- Operation Bring Kids Back UA aids in returning teenagers from temporarily occupied territories to the safety of Ukraine.
- The rescued teenager was facing threats, checks, and forced conscription into the Russian army due to his family's background.
- The intervention led to the boy being able to live safely in free Ukraine without fear, thanks to the support of organizations like Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.
Ukraine saved another child from TOT
Another teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.
Today, the boy is already in the free territory of Ukraine and for the first time in a long time can speak Ukrainian and build his future without fear.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.
