Ukraine returns teenager from territory temporarily occupied by Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns teenager from territory temporarily occupied by Russia

Ukraine saved another child from TOT
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Another teenager has been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, according to Darya Zarivna, operations director of Bring Kids Back UA.

Points of attention

  • Operation Bring Kids Back UA aids in returning teenagers from temporarily occupied territories to the safety of Ukraine.
  • The rescued teenager was facing threats, checks, and forced conscription into the Russian army due to his family's background.
  • The intervention led to the boy being able to live safely in free Ukraine without fear, thanks to the support of organizations like Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.

Ukraine saved another child from TOT

Another teenager was rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

The boy grew up in a village that was occupied in the first days of the full-scale invasion. Because of his older brothers' service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the family became a target for constant checks, searches, and threats. And as he approached adulthood, another threat appeared: forced conscription into the Russian army.

Daria Zarivna

Daria Zarivna

Operations Director Bring Kids Back UA

Today, the boy is already in the free territory of Ukraine and for the first time in a long time can speak Ukrainian and build his future without fear.

Thank you to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for helping to rescue and support the family.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns two teenagers from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
children
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns two girls from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
girl

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?