Ukraine returns two girls from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

On June 6, two girls who had never left their hometown since the beginning of its occupation in 2022 were returned to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. This was reported by Darya Zarivna, the operational director of Bring Kids Back UA.

The girls are 16 and 17 years old. They have never left their hometown since its occupation in 2022, but all this time they have been studying online at a Ukrainian school. Share

Zarivna emphasizes that the family had been looking for opportunities to leave for several years, including looking for transporters and raising funds for this. However, after the house was damaged by shelling, the family turned to help.

Thanks to the efforts of the Helping to Leave project, the family is now in Ukrainian-controlled territory. The girls plan to continue their education and build their future here.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.