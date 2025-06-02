Ukraine returns two teenagers from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
Ukraine returns two teenagers from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

Source:  online.ua

Two more Ukrainian teenagers managed to escape from the occupation thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA.

Points of attention

  • Bring Kids Back UA initiative successfully returned two Ukrainian teenagers, Karina and Kyrylo, from the occupied territories.
  • Karina and Kyrylo's stories highlight the hardships faced by Ukrainian children living under occupation and the importance of initiatives like Bring Kids Back UA.
  • The Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights played a crucial role in helping Karina and Kyrylo escape the occupation and reunite with their families.

Ukraine returns girl and boy from TOT

This was announced by the operational director of Bring Kids Back UA, Daria Zarivna.

Karina spent almost her entire childhood under occupation. Despite the pro-Russian environment, she never doubted that she wanted to live in Ukraine. And at the age of 18, she left on her own. Today, Karina is home and plans to find a job and enter university.

Kyrylo was left alone in the village, which was under occupation at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Communication was lost, checkpoints appeared, people began to disappear. It was almost impossible to leave on his own. But thanks to the work of our partners at the Ukrainian Network for the Rights of the Child, the boy managed to find a safe route. And today he is finally close to his family.

We continue to fight for every child. We will not stop until all Ukrainian children are home and safe.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.



