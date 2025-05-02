Ukraine returns 6 more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

Six children were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully brought back 6 children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia through the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
- Families faced challenges accessing medical care and living under constant psychological pressure, blackmail, and threats while under occupation.
Six children returned from TOT to Ukraine
This was announced by Dariya Zarivna, the operational director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
Another story, she said, is of a girl and her mother who refused to receive Russian documents, which made them the target of constant psychological pressure, blackmail, and direct threats.
Eventually, the situation became so critical that the family was forced to seek help for evacuation.
She thanked the Ombudsman's Office for its assistance in organizing the rescue mission, as well as the State of Qatar.
