Ukraine returns 6 more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

Six children were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was announced by Dariya Zarivna, the operational director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Six more children were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine as part of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. Among the returnees is a family with two children who had lived under occupation for a long time. The younger child had health problems, but there was no access to the necessary medical care. The parents repeatedly tried to leave on their own, but each time they faced obstacles from the occupation authorities. Daria Zarivna Operations Director Bring Kids Back UA

Another story, she said, is of a girl and her mother who refused to receive Russian documents, which made them the target of constant psychological pressure, blackmail, and direct threats.

Eventually, the situation became so critical that the family was forced to seek help for evacuation.

She thanked the Ombudsman's Office for its assistance in organizing the rescue mission, as well as the State of Qatar.