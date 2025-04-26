Ukraine returns 12 children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
children
Source:  online.ua

Another 12 Ukrainian children were returned to Ukraine from the Russian occupation.

Points of attention

  • Dariya Zarivna told several stories about Ukrainian children who were returned from TOT.
  • The occupiers exerted psychological pressure on children at TOT.

12 children returned to Ukraine

This was reported on April 26 by Dariya Zarivna, an advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and she told several stories about them.

Among them is Bohdan, from a large family. The occupation authorities threatened to take the children to a boarding school if they did not go to a Russian propaganda school. Bohdan had already been forcibly registered as a conscript, was humiliated at school for speaking Ukrainian, and his older brother was taken away and tortured.

Also, according to Zarivna, a family that lived "under constant pressure" was able to be evacuated from the occupation.

The Russians tried to take 10-year-old Yegor from his grandmother while he was trying to leave on his own. Armed Russian soldiers separated them and took the boy in an unknown direction. Thanks to the help of our partners, we managed to organize their evacuation. Now Yegor is back with his grandmother, safe.

The advisor to the head of the OPU added that the names of the children named were changed "for security purposes."

By the way, the documentary film Online.UA "Damaged Childhood" tells about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It was filmed in 2023, but it still remains relevant.

