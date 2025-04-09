Ukraine returns 6 more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine returns 6 more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

children
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, on April 9, six more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

Points of attention

  • The Bring Kids Back UA initiative in Ukraine aims to rescue children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia, where they face propaganda and persecution.
  • Through joint efforts, 6 Ukrainian children, including a teenager orphaned by Russian soldiers, were successfully brought back to their native land.

Ukraine returns 6 more children from TOT

This was announced by the operational director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, communications advisor to the head of the OP, Daria Zarivna.

Among the returned children is 16-year-old Andriy, who was orphaned after Russian soldiers repeatedly tortured his father in an attempt to force him to cooperate. The man eventually died from the beatings. After the funeral, the occupation administration informed Andriy that they planned to transfer him to Russian custody.

In addition, two sisters, 9-year-old Olya and 13-year-old Maryna, underwent "training in case of an attack from Ukraine" at school while under occupation.

The invaders taught the children to hate their homeland, prepared them for war, and forced them to wear St. George ribbons and sing the Russian anthem. The occupation authorities also threatened to take them away from their grandmothers and place them in the care of a Russian family.

Also rescued was the girl Anastasia, who lived in constant fear due to persecution by the Russian military. The occupiers came to search her home, threatened her with weapons and harassed her. Even a fake engagement ring did not stop the occupiers. Now the girl has been reunited with her brother and sister, whom she had previously managed to save.

To better understand the topic of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Marred Childhood," created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns three more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns two children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returns 11 children from temporarily occupied territories and Russia
Dmytro Lubinets
children

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?