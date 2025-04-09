Ukraine returns 6 more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, on April 9, six more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was announced by the operational director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, communications advisor to the head of the OP, Daria Zarivna.

Among the returned children is 16-year-old Andriy, who was orphaned after Russian soldiers repeatedly tortured his father in an attempt to force him to cooperate. The man eventually died from the beatings. After the funeral, the occupation administration informed Andriy that they planned to transfer him to Russian custody.

In addition, two sisters, 9-year-old Olya and 13-year-old Maryna, underwent "training in case of an attack from Ukraine" at school while under occupation.

The invaders taught the children to hate their homeland, prepared them for war, and forced them to wear St. George ribbons and sing the Russian anthem. The occupation authorities also threatened to take them away from their grandmothers and place them in the care of a Russian family.

Also rescued was the girl Anastasia, who lived in constant fear due to persecution by the Russian military. The occupiers came to search her home, threatened her with weapons and harassed her. Even a fake engagement ring did not stop the occupiers. Now the girl has been reunited with her brother and sister, whom she had previously managed to save.