Ukraine returns three more children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia
Ukraine
Save Ukraine

Three more Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory last week. The rescue mission was carried out at the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, and with the support of Save Ukraine.

  • Three more Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories thanks to the joint efforts of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, and Save Ukraine.
  • The children who experienced trauma and fear under Russian military threats are provided with support and safe departure to reunite with their families.
  • The initiatives and support systems in place are crucial in ensuring that every Ukrainian child is brought back home safely and comforted after facing threats and trauma.

Ukraine returns three children from TOT

Among them is 5-year-old Ivan, the son of a Ukrainian soldier. Another search and threats with weapons by Russian soldiers so traumatized the boy that he stopped talking. For more than a year, he could not even say the word "mom."

And when the Russian military began threatening to shoot the entire family for refusing to obtain a Russian passport, Ivan's mother and his grandmother decided to flee.

Svetlana was only a year old when her father was taken away by Russian soldiers for interrogation, threatened, tortured, and then forced to leave their home. But after moving to another place, they came to search them again, deprived the family of communication, and confiscated all their documents.

When the occupation authorities found out that the girl had a Ukrainian certificate, they began to threaten the mother that the child would be taken away from her and sent to a boarding school.

They also helped reunite 13-year-old Oksana with her mother. The girl's father was very worried that the Russians would take his daughter away at one of the checkpoints. So the Save Ukraine team had to find the safest possible way for the child to leave.

"We will not stop our fight until every Ukrainian child is home and safe. Without exceptions or conditions," the organization assured.

