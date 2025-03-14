Ukraine returns 4 more children from TOT

Four more children from the temporarily occupied territories were returned to Ukraine. Among them is a girl with a heart condition who could not receive medical care, and the son of a military man who was being interrogated by FSB officers.

Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 4 children from TOT were returned to Ukraine

In particular, 14-year-old Kateryna ended up in her homeland with a congenital heart disease. The occupiers denied the girl medical care because of her Ukrainian citizenship and encouraged her to change it to Russian.

Kateryna's father was forced to sign a contract with the Russian army. Otherwise, they threatened to take his daughter and other children away and send them to a camp.

During the occupation, the girl suffered a nervous breakdown, after which she was assigned an armed "psychologist" from the FSB.

16-year-old Oleksiy was also taken out of the occupation. The class teacher scolded the boy for writing Ukrainian letters in Russian words. Share

Alexey was drafted into the military against his will, and some of his classmates were even taken to the military registration and enlistment office and threatened with being drafted into the Russian army. The boy's best friend was deported by the Russians along with her family.

14-year-old Denis was also at home. He had lived for three years under occupation without his father, who was a soldier. The occupiers searched the family's house, and the boy was interrogated by FSB representatives.

Denis was forced to study according to the Russian curriculum. His school held military competitions for teenagers, taught them how to assemble and disassemble a machine gun, but the boy always refused to take part.

15-year-old Vadym, who lost the opportunity to practice his favorite sport and participate in competitions due to the war, also returned to Ukraine.

He was interrogated by FSB officers and threatened with being sent to an orphanage. Despite everything, the boy continued to study online at a Ukrainian school.