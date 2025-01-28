Ukraine returns 5 more children from Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine has returned five children aged 1.5 to 18 from the Russian occupation. Among those rescued is the 15-year-old daughter of a Ukrainian servicewoman.
While her mother was in captivity, her family was forced to hide their plans to leave so as not to harm her.
An 8-year-old boy was also returned, who, despite the occupiers' ban, had been studying in a Ukrainian online school all the time. In addition, a 17-year-old young man with a clear pro-Ukrainian position sought help to escape the occupation. He had already come of age at home, on his native land.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Damaged Childhood" tells the story of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but it still does not lose its relevance.
The films contain real stories of children and their families who have suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers, and experts in the protection of children's rights.
The film's heroes went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, and some were separated from their parents during so-called filtration measures.
