Ukraine returns 5 more children from Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine has returned five children aged 1.5 to 18 from the Russian occupation. Among those rescued is the 15-year-old daughter of a Ukrainian servicewoman.

Ukraine returns five more children from TOT

As noted, among those rescued is the 15-year-old daughter of a Ukrainian servicewoman who was recently released from Russian captivity.

While her mother was in captivity, her family was forced to hide their plans to leave so as not to harm her.

An 8-year-old boy was also returned, who, despite the occupiers' ban, had been studying in a Ukrainian online school all the time. In addition, a 17-year-old young man with a clear pro-Ukrainian position sought help to escape the occupation. He had already come of age at home, on his native land.

"Each return is a complex operation that requires the coordinated work of many structures. Special thanks to the team of the Ombudsman's Office for organizing the rescue mission and ensuring the safe return of our children," the message says. Share

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Damaged Childhood" tells the story of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but it still does not lose its relevance.

The films contain real stories of children and their families who have suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers, and experts in the protection of children's rights.