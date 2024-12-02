According to Daria Zarivna, communications adviser to the head of the OP, six more Ukrainian children were returned from the territories occupied by Russia.
What is known about the return of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia
In particular, 16-year-old Vitaly skipped school so that the occupiers would not forcibly take him to the city and put him on the military list.
The family of 14-year-old Artem was, in fact, held hostage by the occupation — he was not issued documents without which it is impossible to leave TOT.
However, when the occupiers kidnapped his mother, it became clear that he had to leave by any means necessary. Fortunately, the boy was taken out, but his father remained in the occupation.
This return took place thanks to the coordinated work of Save Ukraine and the involved partners.
What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.
The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
