Ukraine returned 8 children from the territories occupied by Russia
Ukraine
Ukraine returned 8 children from the territories occupied by Russia

Dmytro Lubinets
children
Children from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who lived under the pressure of the Russian occupation, finally broke free. This was accomplished on November 29 as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

  • Ukraine successfully returned 8 children from territories under Russian occupation, providing them with essential support for integration into Ukrainian society.
  • The Bring Kids Back UA plan has played a crucial role in reuniting children with their families and ensuring they receive necessary medical and psychological assistance.
  • Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets played a significant role in facilitating the return of 7 children, with the involvement of Qatar as an intermediary country, and one child through a humanitarian corridor.
  • The children, aged 6 to 16, who were brought back from the occupied territories will now have access to medical care, educational opportunities, and a supportive environment for their growth and development.
  • The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, highlighting the harrowing experiences faced by these children and the importance of protecting children's rights in conflict zones.

It was possible to return 8 children from TOT to Ukraine

The returned children are from 6 to 16 years old. Some of the children have illnesses, so they were met in Ukraine together with the ambulance. Among those returned is a boy who at the time of the Russian invasion was in the "Oleshkiv Children's Boarding Home", whose pupils were taken by the occupation authorities to the city of Skadovsk and the Russian Federation.

Children returned to Ukraine

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Family circumstances and the lack of prospects for a good future for the children prompted the adults with whom the young Ukrainians were staying, to take decisive action — to return the children to the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Ombudsman of Ukraine

7 children were returned with the involvement of the intermediary country Qatar. Another boy was returned through the humanitarian corridor.

Now these children will finally receive decent medical care, hug their parents and relatives and implement their plans.

Ukrainian child

State bodies and public organizations will help families send their children to school, provide psychological and humanitarian assistance, and promote social integration. Finally, children will have a stable environment in which to grow.

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

