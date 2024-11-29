Ukraine returned 8 children from the territories occupied by Russia

Children from the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who lived under the pressure of the Russian occupation, finally broke free. This was accomplished on November 29 as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

It was possible to return 8 children from TOT to Ukraine

The returned children are from 6 to 16 years old. Some of the children have illnesses, so they were met in Ukraine together with the ambulance. Among those returned is a boy who at the time of the Russian invasion was in the "Oleshkiv Children's Boarding Home", whose pupils were taken by the occupation authorities to the city of Skadovsk and the Russian Federation.

Children returned to Ukraine

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Family circumstances and the lack of prospects for a good future for the children prompted the adults with whom the young Ukrainians were staying, to take decisive action — to return the children to the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

7 children were returned with the involvement of the intermediary country Qatar. Another boy was returned through the humanitarian corridor.

Now these children will finally receive decent medical care, hug their parents and relatives and implement their plans.

Ukrainian child

State bodies and public organizations will help families send their children to school, provide psychological and humanitarian assistance, and promote social integration. Finally, children will have a stable environment in which to grow.

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.