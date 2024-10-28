Ukraine returned five more children from TOT

Save Ukraine volunteers managed to evacuate five more children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region and Crimea.

Mykola Kuleba, head of the "Save Ukraine" organization, announced this.

Thanks to the concerted cooperation of Save Ukraine, implementing the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, five more children who survived the horrors of the occupation are now safe. It is not an easy path, but each such rescue is a step towards a future where every child has the right to a happy and peaceful life. Mykola Kuleba Head of the "Save Ukraine" organization

It is noted that among the evacuees are 16-year-old Valeriy, 11-year-old Yevgenia, and 9-year-old Danylo.

16-year-old Valery is reported to have described the state of shock he was in during the first days of the full-scale war, when Russians broke into every home, ransacked and shouted at locals. One day, the occupiers almost killed his best friend. At gunpoint, the boy was put in a car and taken somewhere. The military wanted him to show them where the girls lived. At school, Valery was prepared for "service" in the Russian army, taught to assemble and disassemble weapons.

11-year-old Evgenia also had to study in a Russian school, where, apart from obsessive propaganda, children were not given any knowledge. From an early age, the inquisitive and creative girl did not have the opportunity to develop her abilities. Only "conversations about important things", "youth army" and singing the Russian national anthem before classes. And for the fact that Evgenia did not write a letter to the military, who is now killing Ukrainians, the girl began to lower her grades in all subjects, the bullying began.

According to the volunteers, 9-year-old Danylo returned from the occupation in the most terrible psychological state. At first, the boy had to hide in the basement with his mother from the explosions. And when the Russians blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP, the family was forced to live in the attic of their own house for almost a week. Against the background of stress, Danyla's grandfather lost his sight, and the boy himself suffered a great psychological trauma, became withdrawn and immersed in himself. Share

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.