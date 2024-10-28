Save Ukraine volunteers managed to evacuate five more children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region and Crimea.
Points of attention
- Save Ukraine volunteers successfully evacuated five children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and Crimea, bringing hope and safety to these young survivors.
- The children who were rescued faced traumatic experiences during the occupation, including witnessing violence, forced indoctrination, and psychological trauma.
- The story highlights the importance of efforts like Bring Kids Back UA in reuniting children with a future of happiness and peace, away from the horrors of war and occupation.
- The testimonies of the children, such as Valeriy, Yevgenia, and Danylo, shed light on the harsh realities they endured under Russian occupation, illustrating the urgent need for humanitarian intervention.
- Documentaries like 'Mutilated Childhood' reveal the disturbing realities of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, showcasing the ongoing threat to innocent lives in the region.
Ukraine returned five more children from TOT
Mykola Kuleba, head of the "Save Ukraine" organization, announced this.
It is noted that among the evacuees are 16-year-old Valeriy, 11-year-old Yevgenia, and 9-year-old Danylo.
16-year-old Valery is reported to have described the state of shock he was in during the first days of the full-scale war, when Russians broke into every home, ransacked and shouted at locals. One day, the occupiers almost killed his best friend. At gunpoint, the boy was put in a car and taken somewhere. The military wanted him to show them where the girls lived. At school, Valery was prepared for "service" in the Russian army, taught to assemble and disassemble weapons.
11-year-old Evgenia also had to study in a Russian school, where, apart from obsessive propaganda, children were not given any knowledge. From an early age, the inquisitive and creative girl did not have the opportunity to develop her abilities. Only "conversations about important things", "youth army" and singing the Russian national anthem before classes. And for the fact that Evgenia did not write a letter to the military, who is now killing Ukrainians, the girl began to lower her grades in all subjects, the bullying began.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.
The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-