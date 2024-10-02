Ukraine returned 7 children from Kherson Oblast and Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation

Charitable organizations Save Ukraine and Bring Kids Back UA returned seven more children from the occupied Kherson Oblast and Crimea. Among them are two orphans.
Points of attention
- Charitable organizations Save Ukraine and Bring Kids Back UA helped return 7 children from the occupied Kherson Region and Crimea, including two orphans.
- Ukraine rescued children who were tried to be left under the control of the occupiers and subjected to torture and threats.
- The founder of Save Ukraine shared stories of the successful return of children and their mothers from the occupied territories.
- In total, charities managed to return 508 children, including 115 orphans.
Ukraine rescued 7 more children from the Russian occupation
As the founder of Save Ukraine, Mykola Kuleba, said, three-year-old Anya managed to be taken out together with her mother, Maryna, despite the threat of the Kadyrivites to take the child away.
The woman was forced to issue Russian documents, taken for questioning and forbidden to use social networks. However, Maryna managed to escape from the occupation together with her daughter.
Lyudmila and her 14-year-old son Yehor also had a difficult way to return.
The founder of Save Ukraine noted that charitable organizations managed to return 508 children, including 115 orphans.
Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-