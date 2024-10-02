Ukraine returned 7 children from Kherson Oblast and Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation

Charitable organizations Save Ukraine and Bring Kids Back UA returned seven more children from the occupied Kherson Oblast and Crimea. Among them are two orphans.

Ukraine rescued 7 more children from the Russian occupation

As the founder of Save Ukraine, Mykola Kuleba, said, three-year-old Anya managed to be taken out together with her mother, Maryna, despite the threat of the Kadyrivites to take the child away.

The woman was forced to issue Russian documents, taken for questioning and forbidden to use social networks. However, Maryna managed to escape from the occupation together with her daughter.

Lyudmila and her 14-year-old son Yehor also had a difficult way to return.

Lyudmila constantly received threats from the occupiers, who threatened to destroy her Ukrainian passport and kill her. She hesitated for a long time about leaving, fearing that her son might be taken away at the border. But now the family is safe and receiving the necessary help, Mykola Kuleba said. Share

The founder of Save Ukraine noted that charitable organizations managed to return 508 children, including 115 orphans.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.