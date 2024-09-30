Ukraine returned three more children from TOT

Ukraine managed to return three children and their mother from the occupation. They lived in the occupied territories for about a year.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully returned three children and their mother from the occupied territories, where they faced dangerous conditions for about a year.
- The return of the minors was made possible through cooperation with charitable funds and the implementation of the President of Ukraine's action plan Bring Kids Back UA.
- The Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, played a key role in ensuring the safe return of the children and their mother from the temporarily occupied territories.
- The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories, showcasing the resilience of the victims and the importance of protecting children's rights.
- The collaborative efforts of charitable organizations and government entities were instrumental in organizing a safe route and providing humanitarian aid for the returning family.
Ukraine returned three children from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia
It was possible to return the minors as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.
This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
He noted that when the children were in the temporarily occupied territories, they were in dangerous conditions.
In particular, mothers threatened to take their children away, forced minors to study according to Russian education standards. This was the case for almost a year in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region.
According to him, the charitable funds Caritas of Ukraine and Rokada managed to organize a safe route for this family, as well as provide humanitarian needs for them in the territory under the control of the government of Ukraine.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
