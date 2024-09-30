Ukraine returned three more children from TOT

Ukraine managed to return three children and their mother from the occupation. They lived in the occupied territories for about a year.

Ukraine returned three children from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia

It was possible to return the minors as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

He noted that when the children were in the temporarily occupied territories, they were in dangerous conditions.

In particular, mothers threatened to take their children away, forced minors to study according to Russian education standards. This was the case for almost a year in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region.

After the relatives appealed to the Ombudsman's Office, preparations for the return began immediately. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

According to him, the charitable funds Caritas of Ukraine and Rokada managed to organize a safe route for this family, as well as provide humanitarian needs for them in the territory under the control of the government of Ukraine.

