Ukraine returned a 12-year-old orphan boy from TOT
Ukraine
Ukraine returned a 12-year-old orphan boy from TOT

Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine
children
Ukraine managed to return a 12-year-old orphan boy from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT). The child's aunt submitted a request for return to the Ministry of Reintegration.

  • The Ukrainian side successfully returned the 12-year-old orphaned boy Kirill from TOT.
  • Kyrylo lived with his mother, but after her death the occupiers decided to send him to a boarding school.
  • Russia abducted thousands of Ukrainian children and took them to TOT, Russia and Belarus.
  • The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about the abduction of Ukrainian children with comments from experts. The film shows how children were taken from their parents and ideologically processed.

Ukraine returned a 12-year-old boy

Representatives of the Ministry of Reintegration and the Public Union "Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights" were involved in evacuating Kirill from the TOT.

The boy lived with his mother, but when she died, the occupiers decided to send him to a boarding school. The aunt asked to save her nephew.

Kirill was safely returned to the territory of Ukraine and helped to issue all the necessary documents.

Currently, Kyrylo is in the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine together with his aunt and is safe.

Kirill with his aunt

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation has kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian children. They were exported to TOT, to Russia and Belarus.

The exact number of children stolen by Russia is still unknown. The number of about 20 thousand appears in open sources.

You can learn more about the deportation of young Ukrainians in the Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood".

The film contains real stories of abduction with comments from specialists in the fields of psychology, jurisprudence and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the film have been through a lot: captivity, torture, separation from their relatives. Children were often taken away from their parents during filtering operations.

One of the methods of abduction is sending to "rehabilitation camps." In fact, children there were ideologically processed and set up against Ukraine.

