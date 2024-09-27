Ukraine returned 9 children and a 20-year-old young man from TOT

On September 27, nine children aged 13 to 17, as well as a 20-year-old boy, were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Nine children returned home from TOT

According to Lubinets, the children were returned thanks to the implementation of the plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and through the mediation of Qatar. Some of the children have disabilities and serious illnesses.

Today we have already met children who were separated from their parents or legal guardians by the front line and the occupiers. Returned Ukrainians are from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

Lubinets noted that some of the returned children were in the Oleshkiv orphanage at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Later, the occupation authorities took them to Skadovsk and Russia.

Children with TOT

One of the boys, who returned to his native land today, lost his dad, who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Some of the children will finally, after a long time, embrace their relatives who are faithfully serving in various structures of Ukraine. Some returned to their grandparents, because they are the ones who can give a happy childhood in their native land. Share

He also emphasized that Ukraine is ready for everyone's return and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. The law enforcement officers, in their turn, will record all crimes committed by Russians, of which Ukrainian children have become witnesses or victims.

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.