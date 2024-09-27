Ukraine returned 9 children and a 20-year-old young man from TOT
Ukraine returned 9 children and a 20-year-old young man from TOT

On September 27, nine children aged 13 to 17, as well as a 20-year-old boy, were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine successfully returned nine children and a 20-year-old boy from TOT through the Bring Kids Back UA plan, offering basic humanitarian, medical, psychological, and social assistance.
  • Some of the returned children had disabilities and serious illnesses, emphasizing the need for continued support and care for vulnerable individuals affected by conflicts.
  • The Ombudsman of Ukraine highlighted the importance of reuniting families that were separated by the front line and occupiers, showcasing the impact of conflict on Ukrainian children and their loved ones.
  • The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, detailing real stories of families affected by the war and advocating for the protection of children's rights through expert insights.
  • Ukraine stands prepared to welcome all citizens back, providing essential support as they integrate back into society and ensuring that crimes committed by Russians against Ukrainian children are documented for justice.

Nine children returned home from TOT

According to Lubinets, the children were returned thanks to the implementation of the plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and through the mediation of Qatar. Some of the children have disabilities and serious illnesses.

Today we have already met children who were separated from their parents or legal guardians by the front line and the occupiers. Returned Ukrainians are from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea.

Dmytro Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets

Ombudsman of Ukraine

Lubinets noted that some of the returned children were in the Oleshkiv orphanage at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Later, the occupation authorities took them to Skadovsk and Russia.

Children with TOT

One of the boys, who returned to his native land today, lost his dad, who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Some of the children will finally, after a long time, embrace their relatives who are faithfully serving in various structures of Ukraine. Some returned to their grandparents, because they are the ones who can give a happy childhood in their native land.

He also emphasized that Ukraine is ready for everyone's return and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. The law enforcement officers, in their turn, will record all crimes committed by Russians, of which Ukrainian children have become witnesses or victims.

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

