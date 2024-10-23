Ukraine returned six children from the territories occupied by Russia

On October 23, six more Ukrainian children, together with their mothers, were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimean Autonomous Republic.

Another 6 Ukrainian children were returned to the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine.

This happened within the framework of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, reported the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets.

5 families with 6 children were able to leave the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. These are families from the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

Lubinets said that families at the TOT faced psychological pressure, lack of proper medical care and supply of necessary medicines. Adult family members were forced to obtain Russian passports, without which they would not be able to move around the TOT of Ukraine.

The children were forced to attend Russian schools, where the educational process was permeated with the propaganda of the "Russian world". Without the consent of the parents and the children themselves, they were enrolled in military organizations. For refusing to study in Russian schools, they threatened to remove children from the family and take their parents to the "basement" under fabricated articles. Share

Now the families are in the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine. They are free again and will be able to build their lives without fear for the future.

My representatives in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Lviv, and Zhytomyr regions joined the work with families with the aim of their reintegration at their new place of residence. Representatives of local authorities, charitable foundations, in particular, BF "Rokada", BF "BGV" were involved in the meetings. Families were helped with finding places of temporary residence, drawing up and renewing the necessary documents, employment and enrollment of children in educational institutions, financial and humanitarian aid was provided.

The state is ready for the return of all its citizens and will provide them with basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And law enforcement agencies will record Russian crimes, which Ukrainian children witnessed or became victims of, Lubinets noted.

What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.