Ukraine returned six children from the territories occupied by Russia

On October 23, six more Ukrainian children, together with their mothers, were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimean Autonomous Republic.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully returned six children from the temporarily occupied territories, offering them freedom and a chance to build their future without restrictions and fears.
- Families faced psychological pressure and propaganda in the 'Russian peace' of the occupied territories, where children were forced into Russian schools and military organizations.
- The state is providing humanitarian, medical, and social assistance to the returned families to support their reintegration and well-being.
- The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' highlights the struggles of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, emphasizing the importance of restoring their rights and freedoms.
- Efforts are ongoing to assist the families in finding temporary residence, renewing documents, securing employment, and enrolling children in educational institutions for a fresh start.
Ukraine returned six children from TOT
Another 6 Ukrainian children were returned to the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine.
This happened within the framework of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, reported the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets.
Lubinets said that families at the TOT faced psychological pressure, lack of proper medical care and supply of necessary medicines. Adult family members were forced to obtain Russian passports, without which they would not be able to move around the TOT of Ukraine.
Now the families are in the territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine. They are free again and will be able to build their lives without fear for the future.
My representatives in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, Lviv, and Zhytomyr regions joined the work with families with the aim of their reintegration at their new place of residence. Representatives of local authorities, charitable foundations, in particular, BF "Rokada", BF "BGV" were involved in the meetings. Families were helped with finding places of temporary residence, drawing up and renewing the necessary documents, employment and enrollment of children in educational institutions, financial and humanitarian aid was provided.
The state is ready for the return of all its citizens and will provide them with basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And law enforcement agencies will record Russian crimes, which Ukrainian children witnessed or became victims of, Lubinets noted.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.
The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
