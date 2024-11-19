Britain imposed sanctions against Russia for kidnapping Ukrainian children
Britain imposed sanctions against Russia for kidnapping Ukrainian children

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain announced the introduction of sanctions against 10 Russian officials and youth organizations associated with the aggressor country, involved in the abduction and removal of children from Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Britain imposed sanctions on 10 Russian officials and youth organizations for kidnapping Ukrainian children and promoting ideological re-education.
  • More than 19.5 thousand Ukrainian children were forcibly taken to Russia, where the Kremlin's dictatorship ideology is enforced.
  • Sanctions target individuals responsible for removing Ukrainian children from their families and homes to Russia, including paramilitary movement Yunarmiya.
  • Putin's actions against Ukrainian children aim to erase Ukrainian identity and cultural heritage through deportation and ideological re-education.
  • The British Foreign Office highlights the importance of protecting children from becoming pawns in war and condemns Putin's drastic measures.

What is known about the new British sanctions against Russia for the abduction of Ukrainian children

The new sanctions are aimed at those who support Vladimir Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and ideologically train the children of Ukraine, as well as to destroy their Ukrainian cultural heritage, the British Foreign Office notes.

Britain imposed sanctions against Russia for kidnapping Ukrainian children
Ukrainian boy kidnapped by Russia

According to the agency, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children were forcibly removed by the Russian occupiers to the territory of the aggressor country.

At the same time, it is noted that at least 6,000 Ukrainian children have entered the network of Russian re-education camps. There, Ukrainian children are subjected to so-called ideological processing in order to destroy their Ukrainian identity and impose the narratives of the Kremlin dictatorship.

In particular, in Russia, Ukrainian children are introduced to a curriculum that completely distorts the history of Russia and Ukraine, glorifies Russian war criminals and occupiers, and in some cases includes military training.

No child should be used as a pawn in war, but President Putin's actions against Ukrainian children show what measures he is willing to go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the world map, — emphasizes the head of the British Foreign Office, David Lammy.

Against whom sanctions were specifically imposed

New sanctions have been introduced against organizations and individuals involved in the abduction and illegal removal of Ukrainian children, as well as their subsequent ideological re-education.

The military-patriotic movement Yunarmiya, a Russian paramilitary organization that plays a central role in Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and ideologically train the younger generation of Ukraine, has been sanctioned.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on Tetyana Zavalska, who was appointed by the Russian occupiers as the head of the Kherson orphanage, from which 46 children were forcibly taken to Russia for adoption.

Director of the Oleshkiv boarding school for children with disabilities in Kherson, Vitaly Oleksandrovycha Suk.

