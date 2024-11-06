Ukraine has identified a Russian soldier who abducted 15 Ukrainian children during the occupation of Mykolaiv Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office gathered evidence against the Russian war criminal. He is involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children during the occupation of the Mykolaiv region.
Points of attention
- A military man from the Russian Federation was involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children during the occupation of the Mykolaiv region.
- Ukrainian law enforcement officers gathered evidence against a Russian war criminal who stole 15 children together with the director of the institution and her husband.
- The children were abducted to Crimea, and then transported to Russia, where they were kept in a boarding house with forced singing of the Russian national anthem.
- The identified military man from the Russian Federation is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war, measures are ongoing to search for him and bring him to justice.
- The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the stories of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories, and the joint efforts of experts to protect children's rights.
What is known about the war criminal of the Russian Federation
According to law enforcement officers, the suspect is the commander of the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces Dzhabrail Yusupov, call sign "Gabriel".
In July 2022, under his command, 20 armed soldiers broke into the captured Novopetrivsk special school and kidnapped 15 children along with the director of the institution and her husband.
The children were abducted to Crimea, and later to Anapa in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, where they were kept in one of the boarding houses for almost a month, forcing them to sing the anthem of the aggressor country every morning.
In November 2022, thanks to the charitable organization, it was possible to take children from Russia to third countries, from where they were returned home.
The SBU informed Yusupov about the suspicion under part 2 Art. 28, ch. 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war. Efforts are underway to find him and bring him to justice.
Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-