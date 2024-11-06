Ukraine has identified a Russian soldier who abducted 15 Ukrainian children during the occupation of Mykolaiv Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office gathered evidence against the Russian war criminal. He is involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children during the occupation of the Mykolaiv region.

What is known about the war criminal of the Russian Federation

According to law enforcement officers, the suspect is the commander of the 205th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces Dzhabrail Yusupov, call sign "Gabriel".

In July 2022, under his command, 20 armed soldiers broke into the captured Novopetrivsk special school and kidnapped 15 children along with the director of the institution and her husband.

Photo — ssu.gov.ua

Among them are 12 status children, 2 were in an institution due to difficult life circumstances, as well as a girl who was already adopted by US citizens, but did not have time to take them away due to the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the prosecutor's office notes

The children were abducted to Crimea, and later to Anapa in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, where they were kept in one of the boarding houses for almost a month, forcing them to sing the anthem of the aggressor country every morning.

In November 2022, thanks to the charitable organization, it was possible to take children from Russia to third countries, from where they were returned home.

The SBU informed Yusupov about the suspicion under part 2 Art. 28, ch. 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war. Efforts are underway to find him and bring him to justice.

Russia kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.