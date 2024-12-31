Ukraine returns four children from occupied Kherson region

Four more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. These are two boys and two girls aged 3 to 17.

Ukraine returns 4 children from occupied Kherson region

A real New Year's miracle! Four children from the still occupied left-bank Kherson region were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to him, they managed to return two boys and two girls, aged 3 to 17.

Each and every one of them experienced something that no child should have to know: Russian terror, threats, interrogations of relatives. The main thing is that these horrors are behind us. And now the children, together with their loved ones, are safe. They are being provided with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance. Alexander Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

The return of the children was made possible thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "Bring Kids Back UA" and the work of the charitable organization "Save Ukraine".

According to Prokudin, since the beginning of this year, 246 children from the Kherson region have already been returned from the temporary Russian occupation.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia?

The Online.UA documentary "Damaged Childhood" tells the story of the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but it still does not lose its relevance.

The film collects real stories of children and their families who have suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as comments from leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers, and experts in the protection of children's rights.