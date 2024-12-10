Ukraine returned 5 more children from the Russian Federation and the occupied territories

Five more Ukrainian children and their families were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine. The return of the children took place within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

As the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said, three Ukrainians who have just come of age are among those returned.

Two of them were in Russia for a long time, where they were subjected to psychological pressure, and the third young man, deprived of family support, finally left the temporarily occupied territory, Yermak said. Share

Photo — t.me/ermaka2022

Andriy Yermak added that an important achievement was the liberation of a family of four, in which children aged 11 and 14 became the target of persecution due to the family's pro-Ukrainian position, as well as helping a 77-year-old woman who was unable to evacuate on her own.

Yermak emphasized that the stories of these Ukrainians are evidence of the terror and fear people are forced to live with under occupation.

Coordination of the actions of state bodies and institutions of Ukraine, active support of volunteers, public organizations and international partners made it possible to achieve this result — Ukrainians who have survived difficult trials are finally at home. I am grateful to the teams of the Office, the Office of the Ombudsman and all those involved who made this return possible, - wrote Andriy Yermak. Share

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.