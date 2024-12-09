Ukraine returned the son of a servicewoman from Luhansk region occupied by the Russian Federation

Ukraine managed to carry out a successful operation to return home the son of a Ukrainian servicewoman. The boy spent three years under occupation in the Luhansk region.

What is known about the return of the son of a servicewoman from the occupied Luhansk region

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced the return of a boy from the occupied territory to his mother as part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

Before the start of the full-scale invasion, the boy lived with his mother and grandmother in Svatovo, Luhansk region. After his mother joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the city came under Russian shelling, and later under occupation. During this period, the boy stayed with his grandmother.

Two weeks ago, the boy's grandmother died, leaving him at risk of being abducted to Russia or sent to a boarding school.

The child was left alone with danger, but thanks to efforts it was possible to return him to his mother, Andriy Yermak noted.

He thanked partners from the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for their help in organizing the boy's return.

We continue to fulfill the President's task of bringing home every Ukrainian child, Yermak concluded.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was filmed in 2023, but still does not lose its relevance.

The films include real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts in the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.