Ukraine returns 15 children from TOT as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative

child
Source:  online.ua

15 children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine: among them, three teenagers, to whom the Russian Federation had served summonses.

Points of attention

  • 15 children were successfully returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories through the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, escaping oppression and forced mobilization.
  • The rescue mission included teenagers who were served summonses by the Russian Federation, highlighting the dire circumstances faced by these children.
  • A large family faced pressure from occupiers after refusing Russian documents, demonstrating the challenges and risks involved in the return process.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

In particular, a large family returned home, where the mother refused to have Russian documents, which is why she was under pressure from the occupiers.

Three teenagers who had received summonses to the Russian army also returned. One of them was kidnapped from his home by the occupiers and forced to sign a contract. Two young children, after losing their mother, ended up in a Russian shelter, where they were isolated from their relatives, forced to sing propaganda songs, and taught military skills.

The return of the children took place as part of the Ukrainian President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

The rescue mission was organized by the Save Ukraine charity organization.

