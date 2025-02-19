Ukraine returns 15 children from TOT as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative

15 children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine: among them, three teenagers, to whom the Russian Federation had served summonses.

Ukraine returns 15 children from TOT

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

In particular, a large family returned home, where the mother refused to have Russian documents, which is why she was under pressure from the occupiers.

Three teenagers who had received summonses to the Russian army also returned. One of them was kidnapped from his home by the occupiers and forced to sign a contract. Two young children, after losing their mother, ended up in a Russian shelter, where they were isolated from their relatives, forced to sing propaganda songs, and taught military skills. Share

The return of the children took place as part of the Ukrainian President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA.