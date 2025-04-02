Ukraine returns two children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

Two more Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.

The mother of 11-year-old Sasha was brutally killed by Russian soldiers in front of him in the spring of 2022. The boy was left an orphan.

To prevent the boy from being taken to a boarding school, a relative took custody of him, but he was still constantly under threat of deportation by the occupying authorities. Eventually, the woman turned to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights to help with the evacuation.

After a long and difficult journey, Sashko is finally safe in Ukrainian-controlled territory. They are currently looking for a loving family who can provide him with proper care and support.

We also managed to evacuate a woman and her daughter, who found themselves in extremely difficult living circumstances in the occupied territory. Their situation was not easy, and the way home required a lot of effort — especially because the occupation authorities were constantly changing the rules for crossing the border. But most importantly — now they are safe and can build a new life.

Every Ukrainian child must return home. Without exceptions or conditions.

To better understand the topic of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Marred Childhood," created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.

The documentary tells the stories of Ukrainian children who became victims of abduction by Russian invaders against the backdrop of a full-scale war against Russia.