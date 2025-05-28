Ukraine returns 11 children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

This week, thanks to the efforts of the Save Ukraine team and with the support of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, 11 more Ukrainian children were successfully evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them are two orphans, two children of Ukrainian defenders, and a family that was separated by the war for almost four years.

11 Ukrainian children returned from TOT to their homeland

The stories of children who were returned from the TOT were told by the head of the Save Ukraine organization, Mykola Kuleba.

Margarita is a defender of Azov, who spent more than three years in Russian captivity. Her eldest son, also a soldier, left Azovstal with her. They ended up in different colonies, and for a long time her mother did not know if he was alive. During the exchange, she accidentally met him on the bus. But there was another dream — to see her younger daughter, who was still a baby during the occupation. Today, this dream has become a reality: the mother is again with her children and does not believe that this is no longer a dream. Mykola Kuleba Head of Save Ukraine

Ostap hasn't seen his father, a Ukrainian soldier who has been defending Ukraine for three years. His older brother fought alongside his father and was captured, where he spent 1,111 days. Now his brother is undergoing rehabilitation. And Ostap was able to hug two of his loved ones for the first time in three years.

Anatoliy is an orphan. After he found cartridges in the forest, he was beaten and kidnapped right from school! The military put a bag over his head right in the principal's office, tied his hands and took him "to the basement", where he was severely beaten. And a week before he came of age, he received a summons. No one even considered the boy's education, the occupiers offered him only a choice of military branch! Fortunately, he contacted our organization in time.

Kuleba sincerely thanked partners from WeAreAllUkrainians, the Humanitarian Foundation, Reload Love, as well as the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War and Persons Illegally Deprived of Liberty as a Result of Aggression Against Ukraine — for their constant support, faith, and assistance.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.