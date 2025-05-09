Bring Kids Back UA. Ukraine returns 9 more children from TOT

Nine children were returned from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Ukraine has returned 9 more children from the TOT

This was reported by the operational director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Dariya Zarivna.

Among them is 14-year-old Dmytro, whose house was next to a Russian firing position, and the family lived under the constant sounds of gunfire. At school, the boy was forced to sing military songs and throw grenades, and some of his classmates were sent to military camps, where they were taught by the "Wagnerists".

Also, according to her, little Kateryna was returned, whose mother was forced to apply for a Russian passport, otherwise she would have been denied medical care during a difficult childbirth.

Another boy, nine-year-old Stas, despite threats and persecution from teachers and the FSB, refused to sing the Russian anthem and participate in militarized events. Share

She thanked the Save Ukraine team and all the partners who made this rescue mission possible.