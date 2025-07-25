Ukraine returns group of children from territories temporarily occupied by Russia

Among those rescued:

13-year-old Olena, who was forced to attend a Russian school during the occupation. Instead of the sixth grade, she was forcibly enrolled in the third grade and forbidden to speak Ukrainian. When Olena and her father tried to leave on their own, the husband was detained, beaten, and accused of violence — simply because he was raising his daughter alone.

5-year-old Nazar, who was taken to the Russian Federation against the will of his mother and the boy himself. To pick up his son, his mother had to overcome a long journey and many trials. Today, Nazar is again with his mother — smiling, playing and, it seems, feeling calm for the first time in a long time.

17-year-old Viktor, who could no longer withstand the pressure of the occupation reality. Russian symbols, propaganda, the ban on being himself — all this gradually killed his faith in the future. The guy closed in on himself, fell into depression. Now he is undergoing psychological rehabilitation.