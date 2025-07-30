Ukraine returns three more children from TOT and Russia

Another group of children has been returned to Ukraine from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia. Among them are teenagers who continued to receive education in Ukrainian schools online, and a girl who had not had contact with her family for years, the Bring Kids Back UA initiative reported.

Teenagers aged 17 and 16, who had been under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion, were able to be evacuated from the occupied territory to the territory controlled by Ukraine. However, the children refused to study at a Russian school — despite constant pressure and risks, the students received Ukrainian education online.

Now both teenagers are safe and will be able to continue their lives and studies in a free Ukraine.

Also returning to Ukraine was an eight-year-old girl, Maria (name changed for security reasons), who had been living in Russia for a long time. For a while, she had no contact with her family, so her family did not know where she was or what her fate was.

Last year, Maria's grandmother asked for help organizing her departure. Today, Maria is in free Ukraine with her father, grandfather, and grandmother, who she had not seen for several years. Share

