Mexican President Sheinbaum reached an agreement with Trump on new US tariffs — what is known

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods were suspended for a month after speaking with President Donald Trump. Sheinbaum pledged to increase the number of law enforcement officers at the U.S. border to stem the flow of drugs.
Points of attention
- The President of Mexico has agreed with the President of the United States to suspend tariffs on Mexican goods for a month.
- Mexico will increase the number of law enforcement officers at the border to combat drugs.
- Under the agreement, Mexico will send 10,000 National Guard troops to the border to stop the movement of fentanyl into the United States.
Mexico reaches temporary agreement with Trump on tariffs
Our teams will begin work today in two areas: security and trade,” Sheinbaum wrote in X.
As part of the deal, Sheinbaum said, Mexico will send 10,000 National Guard troops to the U.S. border to stop the movement of drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States.
Donald Trump announced on January 31 that he plans to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union. On the same day, the White House announced that Trump would impose tariffs on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico starting February 1.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered the imposition of appropriate tariffs in response to the US decision to impose a 25% tax on all goods coming from Mexico.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-