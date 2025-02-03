Mexican President Sheinbaum reached an agreement with Trump on new US tariffs — what is known

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods were suspended for a month after speaking with President Donald Trump. Sheinbaum pledged to increase the number of law enforcement officers at the U.S. border to stem the flow of drugs.

Mexico reaches temporary agreement with Trump on tariffs

Our teams will begin work today in two areas: security and trade,” Sheinbaum wrote in X.

As part of the deal, Sheinbaum said, Mexico will send 10,000 National Guard troops to the U.S. border to stop the movement of drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States.

The President noted that the United States, in turn, has promised to work to stop the flow of powerful weapons into Mexico from the United States.

Donald Trump announced on January 31 that he plans to impose tariffs on goods from the European Union. On the same day, the White House announced that Trump would impose tariffs on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico starting February 1.