Michel names official negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership 'a historical moment'

According to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, he considers the start of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU to be a historic moment.
Points of attention
- Charles Michel emphasised the importance of transformation for full EU membership.
- Ukraine and Moldova are taking impressive steps in reforming and approaching European standards.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the day of the start of negotiations historic for Ukraine.
Ukraine and Moldova are getting closer to EU membership, but there is a "but"
Charles Michel noted that these two countries are starting a fundamental transformation for full membership in the bloc.
He also emphasized that the efforts of the Ukrainian people caused even more admiration against the background of the war of aggression started by Russia.
According to Michel, both countries have demonstrated an impressive commitment to reforms and rapprochement with European values.
First of all, it is about the transformational steps taken in such areas as the rule of law, governance and the judicial system.
Despite this, Charles Michel reiterated that this is the beginning of a long process.
Zelenskyy reacted to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership
As the head of state said on June 25, this is a historic day when Ukraine moves to actual talks with the European Union regarding membership.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned how, on February 28, 2022, a few days after the start of the full-scale invasion, an application for accession was signed.
The Ukrainian leader expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone "who protects Ukraine, our state, our people, and the team doing everything to make Ukraine a part of the European Union."
