Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained two accomplices of the Russian special services who set fire to military vehicles and facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia in Dnipro and Slovyansk in Donetsk region.
Law enforcement officers detained two drivers of military vehicles
In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a 32-year-old local resident who set fire to a military multi-van and two relay cabinets responsible for the safe movement of trains on a strategically important railway line, the SSU said.
A 20-year-old drug addict who was looking for "quick money" in Telegram channels was detained in Slovyansk. There he was approached by an FSB staff member.
At the behest of a Russian special service officer, the person involved set fire to an SUV of the Defense Forces, which was undergoing maintenance at a local service station after completing combat missions at the front.
SBU investigators informed both detainees of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).
What is known about the detained agents of the Russian Federation
The SBU detained two agents of the Russian special services. They installed hidden cameras to adjust artillery fire in the Poltava and Sumy regions.
Both were recruited in the summer of this year through the search for part-time work in Telegram channels.
Their main tasks were intelligence on airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thermal power plants and other energy infrastructure facilities.
