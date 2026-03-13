Million-dollar thefts at fortifications exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region
Million-dollar thefts at fortifications exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region

Office of the Prosecutor General
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, corruption schemes have been exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the construction of defensive lines. This involves millions of embezzlement at fortifications - a military unit official is under suspicion.

Points of attention

  • Several suspects have been detained and are facing legal consequences for their involvement in the embezzlement schemes.
  • The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is vigilant in uncovering and prosecuting corruption cases to uphold transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.

One military unit. Two schemes. Five suspects. Over 14 million UAH in losses to the state, — says the official statement of the UCP.

According to the investigation, 2 years ago, military unit officials, together with civilian accomplices, organized the purchase of materials for fortifications at inflated prices.

To make a profit, they resorted to a banal scheme — controlled enterprises received direct contracts, and their prices were inflated by approximately 20% above the market.

The UCP draws attention to the fact that budget funds were transferred to the accounts of companies, after which the money was converted into cash or legalized.

However, de facto materials for defensive positions were actually purchased much cheaper.

One of the episodes was organized by the commander of a military unit with the rank of colonel. In just two months (May-June 2024), the state suffered 7.3 million UAH in losses. The man was reported for suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, it is noted that in another episode, the head of the military unit's public procurement group, an officer of this group, his wife, and a civilian arbitration manager participated. They embezzled another 6.7 million UAH.

Three suspects have already been placed under preventive measures, and another is in hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

