Million-dollar thefts at fortifications exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, corruption schemes have been exposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the construction of defensive lines. This involves millions of embezzlement at fortifications - a military unit official is under suspicion.
Points of attention
- Several suspects have been detained and are facing legal consequences for their involvement in the embezzlement schemes.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine is vigilant in uncovering and prosecuting corruption cases to uphold transparency and accountability in public procurement processes.
New corruption schemes in the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is known
According to the investigation, 2 years ago, military unit officials, together with civilian accomplices, organized the purchase of materials for fortifications at inflated prices.
To make a profit, they resorted to a banal scheme — controlled enterprises received direct contracts, and their prices were inflated by approximately 20% above the market.
The UCP draws attention to the fact that budget funds were transferred to the accounts of companies, after which the money was converted into cash or legalized.
However, de facto materials for defensive positions were actually purchased much cheaper.
In addition, it is noted that in another episode, the head of the military unit's public procurement group, an officer of this group, his wife, and a civilian arbitration manager participated. They embezzled another 6.7 million UAH.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-