Corruption in the energy sector. Ukraine has already contacted the US Congress

The US is aware of the development of the corruption scandal in Ukraine
Source:  NBC News

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna officially confirmed that Kyiv is informing the US Congress about the development of a corruption case in the energy sector, which was exposed by the NABU and the SAPO.

Points of attention

  • Proactive approach taken by Ukraine to address corruption within the government and imposition of sanctions.
  • Emphasis on the importance of maintaining an effective institutional system to combat corruption in Ukraine.

An American journalist asked Stefanishyna to comment on "the scandal related to President Zelensky's administration."

She voiced the assumption that the US could use recent events as an argument against further assistance to Ukraine.

We are, of course, in contact with a wide range of members of Congress and the Senate. We have provided the latest updates.

Olga Stefanishyna

She drew attention to the fact that the investigation is related to two members of the government who do not report directly to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, Stefanishyna recalled that the President of Ukraine literally immediately called on these officials to resign, and they were removed from their positions.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will soon consider their release. Sanctions have been imposed against the other defendants in the case.

"We believe it is important that an effective institutional system operates in Ukraine, and there is no place for impunity. This is an unpleasant situation, but it has never happened before in the history of Ukraine. This means that the anti-corruption mechanisms we have created really work," Stefanishyna said.

