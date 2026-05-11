Modi urged Indian citizens to reduce travel and gold purchases to save fuel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens and businesses to take action to reduce fuel costs amid rising global energy prices.

Modi urged Indians to save fuel by all means

"In the current situation, we should pay great attention to saving foreign exchange," Modi said.

Among the proposed measures, he mentioned a return to the practice of remote work and online meetings, which were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that this would help reduce fuel consumption.

The Prime Minister also advised to use public transport more actively, in particular the metro, and to organize carpooling if possible. Share

Modi appealed to citizens to refrain from buying gold, which is traditionally widely used in India during wedding ceremonies, and to minimize foreign travel for at least a year to save foreign exchange reserves.

In addition, he expressed a desire to reduce the consumption of imported oil, calling it a healthy and patriotic step.

At the same time, the head of government appealed to farmers with a proposal to limit the use of fertilizers (which are also imported into the country), reducing the current volumes by half.