Modi urged Indian citizens to reduce travel and gold purchases to save fuel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens and businesses to take action to reduce fuel costs amid rising global energy prices.
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- Indian Prime Minister Modi urges citizens to save fuel by implementing measures such as remote working, using public transport, and organizing carpooling.
- Modi advises Indians to refrain from buying gold and minimize foreign travel to conserve foreign exchange reserves amid rising global energy prices.
Modi urged Indians to save fuel by all means
"In the current situation, we should pay great attention to saving foreign exchange," Modi said.
Among the proposed measures, he mentioned a return to the practice of remote work and online meetings, which were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that this would help reduce fuel consumption.
Modi appealed to citizens to refrain from buying gold, which is traditionally widely used in India during wedding ceremonies, and to minimize foreign travel for at least a year to save foreign exchange reserves.
In addition, he expressed a desire to reduce the consumption of imported oil, calling it a healthy and patriotic step.
At the same time, the head of government appealed to farmers with a proposal to limit the use of fertilizers (which are also imported into the country), reducing the current volumes by half.
India is the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil, and the government has previously said it has no plans to raise diesel and petrol prices, despite global trends.
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